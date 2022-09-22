© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Page's Tse'Yaato' High School receives prestigious international accreditation award

Published September 22, 2022 at 2:50 PM MST
Tse'Yaato' High School in Page has been named as a school of distinction by the accreditation nonprofit group Cognia. The award puts the school in the top 5% evaluated worldwide.

A high school in Page has received a prestigious international accreditation award.

The non-profit group Cognia named Tse’Yaato’ High School as a school of distinction, ranking it in the top 5% of institutions evaluated worldwide.

School administrators consider the award the gold standard for accreditation, and it recognizes Tse’Yaato’ having high quality instruction and a sustained commitment to leaners along with small class sizes and individualized academic plans.

Cognia evaluated schools in 86 countries based on a rigorous accreditation process.

The school’s principal, Traci Park, says the goal is to build academic self-esteem in each student.

