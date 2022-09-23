© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

ADOT plans nighttime closures of SR-89A through Oak Creek Canyon next week

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 23, 2022 at 3:06 PM MST
A bus descends the switchbacks through Oak Creek Canyon on State Route 89A.

The Arizona Department of Transportation will close a section of State Route 89A in Oak Creek Canyon intermittently overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

It affects the switchback portion of the road and south of the Pumphouse Wash Bridge between mileposts 387 and 389.

The 15-minute non-consecutive closures will occur twice an hour between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Drivers should be prepared to stop and use caution around construction personnel and equipment or use an alternate route.

Crews are continuing to work on the bridge rehabilitation portion of the extensive Oak Creek Canyon Improvements project, which also includes rockfall mitigation and erosion control.

For more information, see azdot.gov/SR89A.

KNAU STAFF
