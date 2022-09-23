ADOT plans nighttime closures of SR-89A through Oak Creek Canyon next week

The Arizona Department of Transportation will close a section of State Route 89A in Oak Creek Canyon intermittently overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

It affects the switchback portion of the road and south of the Pumphouse Wash Bridge between mileposts 387 and 389.

The 15-minute non-consecutive closures will occur twice an hour between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Drivers should be prepared to stop and use caution around construction personnel and equipment or use an alternate route.

Crews are continuing to work on the bridge rehabilitation portion of the extensive Oak Creek Canyon Improvements project, which also includes rockfall mitigation and erosion control.

For more information, see azdot.gov/SR89A.