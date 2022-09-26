© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

GOP quiet as Arizona Democrats condemn abortion ruling

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 26, 2022 at 5:02 AM MST
Hobbs abortion ruling
Jonathan J. Cooper
/
AP Photo
Arizona Secretary of State Latie Hobbs, left, the Democratic nominee for governor, and Kris Mayes, a Democrat running for attorney general, speak to reporters outside the Arizona Attorney General's Office in Phoenix on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Arizona Democrats are vowing to fight for women’s rights after a court reinstated a law first enacted during the Civil War that bans abortion in nearly all circumstances.

Democrats on Saturday looked to capitalize on an issue they hope will have a major impact on the midterm elections.

Top Democrats implored women not to sit on the sidelines this year, saying the ruling sets women back to an era when only men had the right to vote.

Republican candidates have been silent since the ruling, which said the state can prosecute doctors and others who assist with an abortion unless it’s necessary to save the mother’s life.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News arizona abortionKatie Hobbsstate and local newsKNAU and Arizona newsabortionArizona GOP
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press