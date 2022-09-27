© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona abortion clinics sending women to other states

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 27, 2022
Women seeking abortions across Arizona were forced to find alternatives beyond the state’s borders after a court ruling last week cleared the way for prosecutors to charge doctors and others who help a woman end a pregnancy unless her life is in danger.

The state’s major abortion providers immediately halted procedures and canceled appointments.

Providers in neighboring states, already seeing an increase in traffic from other conservative states that have banned abortion, were preparing to treat some of the 13,000 Arizona patients who get an abortion each year.

