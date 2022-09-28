© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Feds want psychological tests for parents of separated kids

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 28, 2022 at 7:04 AM MST
B
Eugene Garcia
/
AP Photo
A pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico in Yuma, Ariz., June 10, 2021, to seek asylum. The Biden administration is asking that parents of children separated at the U.S.-Mexico border undergo another round of psychological evaluations in an effort to measure how just traumatized they were by the Trump-era policy, court documents show.

The Biden administration is asking that parents of children separated at the U.S.-Mexico border undergo another round of psychological evaluations to measure how traumatized they were by the Trump administration policy.

The request outlined in court documents comes in a lawsuit filed by migrants seeking compensation from the government.

Thousands of children were taken from parents in a policy maligned as inhumane by political and religious leaders around the world.

No system had been created to reunite children with their families, and hundreds remain separated.

Settlement talks over damage claims broke down late last year.

