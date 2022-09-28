© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Man arrested in connection with Petrified Forest shooting

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 28, 2022 at 6:23 AM MST
Officials say a man is facing charges after he allegedly shot at an unmarked vehicle carrying two employees in Petrified Forest National Park last week.

Matthew Lamar Williams of Chambers is charged with felony endangerment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.

He was taken into custody at the park Saturday.

No one was injured in the shooting, but the Apache County District Attorney’s Office said they’re still weighing whether to charge Williams with attempted murder.

KNAU STAFF
