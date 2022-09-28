Maricopa County attorney won't prosecute those seeking abortions

The attorney for the largest county in the state says she won’t prosecute those seeking abortions.

Interim Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced in a Facebook post Tuesday that her office will “not prosecute women for having abortions.”

Mitchell is one of two candidates vying for the county attorney's seat in the November election.

Other county prosecutors throughout the state have yet to comment.

Her comment comes days after a Pima County Superior Court judge lifted an injunction on a pre-statehood law that seeks to ban abortions outright, even in the case of rape or incest.

The 158-year-old law also calls for mandatory prison time for abortion providers.

Planned Parenthood and other providers have since stopped providing the service while they seek a motion to put the ruling on hold.