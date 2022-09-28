© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Navajo presidential primary candidates urge election revote

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published September 28, 2022 at 2:49 PM MST
/
Former Navajo Attorney General and presidential primary candidate Ethel Branch (right) marched in the Navajo Nation capital Window Rock on Sept. 22, 2022 while calling for a revote of the election.

Several candidates who ran for Navajo Nation president in the tribe’s August primary continue to call for a full revote. They allege widespread irregularities and uncounted ballots and question the accuracy of the results.

The candidates say the original election was tainted and a subsequent recount revealed numerous concerns about security and accountability. They say many unopened ballots were found and aging, unreliable voting machines were used. The candidates say they witnessed dozens of discrepancies during the recount of nearly 50,000 votes that ended earlier this month.

"This is not just a simple situation where a few people’s vote didn’t get counted. This is an entire system that is not working, that is failing to ensure fairness for our people and the right to exercise their votes," says former Navajo Attorney General Ethel Brach. She ran in the primary and is spearheading the push for a revote.

Branch also has concerns about ballot security and other election processes. She and fellow candidates Dineh Benally, Rosanna Jumbo-Fitch and others have requested new machines, better trained staff, secure ballot boxes and other reforms. They plan to file an official grievance Friday and could be allowed to make their case before the Navajo Election Administration in October.

The tribe’s election board certified the primary last week and is moving ahead with the November general election. Officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

