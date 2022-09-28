New data shows Arizona voter sentiment on abortion does not align with recent SCOTUS ruling

New data released this month shows an overwhelming majority of Arizona voters want abortion to be legal.

OH Predictive Insight’s September Arizona Public Opinion Pulse shows 91% of the state’s registered voters want abortion to be legally available in at least some cases, including rape, incest and the health of the mother and fetus. Only 9% believe there should be a total ban on the procedure.

OH Predictive Insights began polling Arizona voter sentiment toward abortion in September of 2021. A year later, the non-partisan market research group’s data shows unwavering attitudes about abortion statewide The research reveals Arizona voters’ views on abortion do not align with the Supreme Court’s recent ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a person’s constitutional right to have an abortion.

About 64% of voters polled said the issue would influence who they vote for.

Around 76% of younger voters between 18 and 34 said their vote would be impacted by a candidate’s stance on abortion. However, that age group historically does not turn out to vote in midterm elections.