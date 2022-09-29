© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Apache trout rescued from extinction

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 29, 2022 at 6:04 AM MST
Apache trout
USFWS
/
The Apache Trout.

Biologists have worked for decades to restore native Apache trout to their home waters in the White Mountains. Now, wildlife biologists say those efforts may finally be paying off.

The Arizona News Collaboration reports that years of stocking and recovery efforts by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have brought Apache trout numbers up significantly.

The species was already considered endangered by the 1970s due to overfishing and predation by non-native fish.

Wildlife officials say they will recommend delisting the Apache trout at the end of this year.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsFishwhite mountainsArizona Game and Fish Department
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF