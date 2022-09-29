Apache trout rescued from extinction

Biologists have worked for decades to restore native Apache trout to their home waters in the White Mountains. Now, wildlife biologists say those efforts may finally be paying off.

The Arizona News Collaboration reports that years of stocking and recovery efforts by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have brought Apache trout numbers up significantly.

The species was already considered endangered by the 1970s due to overfishing and predation by non-native fish.

Wildlife officials say they will recommend delisting the Apache trout at the end of this year.