Friday kicks off annual Navajo Bridge Star Party

The annual Navajo Bridge Star Party is this Friday and Saturday. The event highlights northern Arizona’s dark skies and Astro-tourism and is held on a bridge over the Colorado River near Marble Canyon and Lees Ferry.

This year’s talks will focus on identifying Navajo star constellations and historical Diné teachings about the stars.

The event is sponsored by the non-profit Glen Canyon Conservancy and will feature lectures and star teachings throughout the two-day event.

Lena Fowler, Coconino County Supervisor for District 5, says the event started as a small idea and has grown into a huge party over the years. It was cancelled during the pandemic.

The Board of Supervisors recently allotted $5,000 of community initiative funds to plan this year's event.

For more information, call (928) 640-3900 or visit https://www.canyonconservancy.org