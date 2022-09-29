© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

Friday kicks off annual Navajo Bridge Star Party

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 29, 2022 at 2:26 PM MST
File image: starry sky at Navajo Bridge
spacegrant.arizona.edu
/

The annual Navajo Bridge Star Party is this Friday and Saturday. The event highlights northern Arizona’s dark skies and Astro-tourism and is held on a bridge over the Colorado River near Marble Canyon and Lees Ferry.

This year’s talks will focus on identifying Navajo star constellations and historical Diné teachings about the stars.

The event is sponsored by the non-profit Glen Canyon Conservancy and will feature lectures and star teachings throughout the two-day event.

Lena Fowler, Coconino County Supervisor for District 5, says the event started as a small idea and has grown into a huge party over the years. It was cancelled during the pandemic.

The Board of Supervisors recently allotted $5,000 of community initiative funds to plan this year's event.

For more information, call (928) 640-3900 or visit https://www.canyonconservancy.org

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newsNavajo Nationdark skiesglen canyon conservancy indigenous historyCoconino County Board of Supervisors
KNAU STAFF
