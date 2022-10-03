Arizona attorney general sues to stop student loan forgiveness

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich plans to sue the Biden administration to stop its new student loan forgiveness program.

The Republican argues the government doesn’t have the authority to take such an action.

The Arizona Republic reports that nine out of 10 student borrowers in Arizona are expected to benefit from the program.

Six Republican-led states joined together to sue the administration last week, which puts the possibility of relief in jeopardy. Brnovich is asking the U.S. District Court of Arizona to rule the debt cancellation unconstitutional and illegal.

The lawsuit claims the debt forgiveness will hurt the state Attorney General’s office as it relies on loan forgiveness programs to recruit employees in addition to harming the state’s tax revenue and economy.

Brnovich calls the debt cancellation “the most expensive stroke of a pen in the history of this nation.”