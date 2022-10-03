© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
APS will conduct repairs to the power grid for our Mingus transmitter Tuesday, October 4th. 102.5 and 103.3 in the area will experience interruption during this activity. Services are expected to resume by 1 pm local time. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Cardinals defensive end says he had heart shocked after going into atrial fibrillation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 3, 2022 at 1:23 PM MST
File image: J.J. Watt
Chris Unger/Getty Images
/
Cardinals lineman J.J. Watt, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, played Sunday against the Panthers after going into atrial fibrillation this week. It is defined as a "an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm that can lead to blood clots in the heart," according to the Mayo Clinic.

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he had to have his heart shocked into rhythm last week after going into atrial fibrillation.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year took to Twitter Sunday to address his personal information being leaked to the press. Watt said he wanted to get ahead of the story.

The 33-year-old tweeted that he “went into A-Fib on Wednesday”, had his heart shocked back into rhythm Thursday and went on to play and win against the Carolina Panthers Sunday.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newsArizona Cardinals
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF