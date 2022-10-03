Cardinals defensive end says he had heart shocked after going into atrial fibrillation

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he had to have his heart shocked into rhythm last week after going into atrial fibrillation.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year took to Twitter Sunday to address his personal information being leaked to the press. Watt said he wanted to get ahead of the story.

The 33-year-old tweeted that he “went into A-Fib on Wednesday”, had his heart shocked back into rhythm Thursday and went on to play and win against the Carolina Panthers Sunday.