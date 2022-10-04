© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
APS will conduct repairs to the power grid for our Mingus transmitter Tuesday, October 4th. 102.5 and 103.3 in the area will experience interruption during this activity. Services are expected to resume by 1 pm local time. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona clinic has workaround for abortion pill ban

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published October 4, 2022 at 6:15 AM MST
Bottles of the abortion-inducing drug RU-486, which is used to medically induce abortions in a two-step process. Women take mifepristone (left), and days later, they take misoprostol.
Charlie Neibergall
/
AP
Bottles of the abortion-inducing drug RU-486, which is used to medically induce abortions in a two-step process. Women take mifepristone (left), and days later, they take misoprostol.

A Phoenix abortion clinic has developed a way for patients who can end their pregnancy using a pill to get the medication quickly without running afoul of a resurrected Arizona law that bans most abortions.

Under the arrangement that began Monday, patients at Camelback Family Planning will have an ultrasound in Phoenix, get a prescription through a telehealth appointment with a California doctor and then have it mailed to a post office in a California border town for pickup.

The costs will be picked up by the Abortion Fund of Arizona.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsKNAU and Arizona newsarizona abortionabortionmedical care