Arizona clinic has workaround for abortion pill ban

A Phoenix abortion clinic has developed a way for patients who can end their pregnancy using a pill to get the medication quickly without running afoul of a resurrected Arizona law that bans most abortions.

Under the arrangement that began Monday, patients at Camelback Family Planning will have an ultrasound in Phoenix, get a prescription through a telehealth appointment with a California doctor and then have it mailed to a post office in a California border town for pickup.

The costs will be picked up by the Abortion Fund of Arizona.