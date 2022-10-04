Arizona's three public universities collaborate in health care workforce program for rural, underserved populations

University of Arizona Health Sciences is set to receive more than $7 million in state and federal funding to continue growing the health professions workforce statewide, focusing on rural and urban communities that are medically underserved.

The Arizona Department of Health and Human Services says the state has one of the highest health professional shortage rates in the country, particularly in rural areas.

The U of A program develops health care worker education programs, emphasizing primary and preventative care, including in Indigenous communities.

Historically, Native Americans have some of the highest rates of health disparities, poverty and poor health outcomes compared with other ethnic and minority groups in the U.S.

The program is a collaboration between U of A, Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University.