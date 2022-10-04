Kaibeto woman accused of killing husband, son

A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son last week. The FBI says 28-year-old Lydia Carol King is being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder.

According to a federal indictment, Navajo Nation police responded to a home last Wednesday night after a caller said a man and a 6-year-old boy were found dead near the town of Kaibeto.

Court documents show King told FBI agents that she wondered if her husband was going to harm her and decided to kill him first, then fatally shot her son as he pleaded with her not to do it.