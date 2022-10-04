© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
APS will conduct repairs to the power grid for our Mingus transmitter Tuesday, October 4th. 102.5 and 103.3 in the area will experience interruption during this activity. Services are expected to resume by 1 pm local time. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Kelly, Hobbs face different prospects in crucial Ariz. races

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 4, 2022 at 6:12 AM MST
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly

A year ago, Arizona’s Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was all over cable news, building a national profile as a defender of democracy and raking in cash for her campaign for governor.

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, newly elected to finish the late John McCain’s last term and running for reelection, looked to be among the most vulnerable members of the Senate.

Fortunes appear to have flipped for the two Democrats as the midterm campaign enters the home stretch in a fast-growing, diverse state that is increasingly central to how the Democratic Party sees its future.

Kelly maintains a position of strength while Hobbs finds herself with real vulnerability.

