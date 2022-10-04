© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
APS will conduct repairs to the power grid for our Mingus transmitter Tuesday, October 4th. 102.5 and 103.3 in the area will experience interruption during this activity. Services are expected to resume by 1 pm local time. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

State of Arizona reaches $85M settlement with Google over user data

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 4, 2022 at 2:56 PM MST
google.jpeg
searchengineland.com
/

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says his office has reached an $85 million settlement with Google to resolve a lawsuit that accused the tech company of “surreptitiously” obtaining user data to sell advertisements.

Arizona prosecutors began investigating Google after an Associated Press story in 2018 reported Google was misleading consumers on how they were tracking and using their location data.

Brnovich’s office sued Google in May 2020 for allegedly tracking people’s location with deceptive practices and coercive design tactics that were built into its software.

Prosecutors say Google generates most of its profit by selling ads that are shown to its users. The case was headed to trial this month before a settlement was reached

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsarizona newsgoogleuser dataArizona Attorney General's OfficeArizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press