© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
APS will conduct repairs to the power grid for our Mingus transmitter Tuesday, October 4th. 102.5 and 103.3 in the area will experience interruption during this activity. Services are expected to resume by 1 pm local time. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona abortion rights backers sue to overturn old ban

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 5, 2022 at 6:15 AM MST
Celina Washburn protests outside the Arizona Capitol to voice her dissent with an abortion ruling, on Sept. 23, 2022, in Phoenix.
Matt York
/
AP
Celina Washburn protests outside the Arizona Capitol to voice her dissent with an abortion ruling, on Sept. 23, 2022, in Phoenix.

Supporters of abortion rights are suing to keep an old Arizona law that criminalizes nearly all abortions from being enforced.

They argue in the lawsuit filed Tuesday that laws passed by the state Legislature after 1973′s Roe v. Wade decision should take precedence and abortions should be allowed until 15 weeks into a pregnancy.

The 15-week law was passed this year and took effect a day after a Tucson judge said a pre-statehood law banning all abortions can be enforced.

The lawsuit filed by a Phoenix abortion doctor and the Arizona Medical Association repeats many of the arguments made by abortion rights groups in their failed effort to get a judge to continue a 50-year-old injunction against enforcing the pre-statehood law.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsarizona abortionabortionstate and local newsPlanned Parenthood ArizonaRoe v. Wade
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press