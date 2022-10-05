© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Kari Lake walks back 'rare and legal' abortion comment

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 5, 2022 at 6:10 AM MST
Lake.jpeg
LM Otero
/
AP Photo
Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Aug. 5, 2022.

A spokesman for Kari Lake says the Republican candidate for Arizona governor didn’t mean to suggest abortion should be legal.

Spokesman Ross Trumble says Lake is not calling for changes to abortion laws weeks after a judge ruled that prosecutors can enforce a near-total ban on terminating pregnancies.

Lake told a Phoenix talk radio host that abortion should be “rare and legal” before saying twice that it should be “rare but safe.”

Trumble said Tuesday that she meant to say only “rare but safe.”

Arizona doctors stopped performing abortions following the court ruling late last month.

Associated Press
