Wood for Life program receives national award

A collaborative partnership to supply firewood to Navajos and Hopis from forest restoration projects has received a national award. The Wood for Life program started in 2019 to address two different problems: the need for firewood to heat homes on the Navajo and Hopi Nations; and overcrowded forests which are prone to catastrophic wildfires.

The program began on the Coconino and Kaibab national forests in northern Arizona, and has expanded to southwest Colorado.

The U.S. Forest Service honored the Wood for Life program with the Volunteers and Service Award for Citizen Stewardship & Partnerships.