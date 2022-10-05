© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Wood for Life program receives national award

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 5, 2022 at 2:03 PM MST
A collaborative partnership to supply firewood to Navajos and Hopis from forest restoration projects has received a national award. The Wood for Life program started in 2019 to address two different problems: the need for firewood to heat homes on the Navajo and Hopi Nations; and overcrowded forests which are prone to catastrophic wildfires.

The program began on the Coconino and Kaibab national forests in northern Arizona, and has expanded to southwest Colorado.

The U.S. Forest Service honored the Wood for Life program with the Volunteers and Service Award for Citizen Stewardship & Partnerships.

