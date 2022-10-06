YCSO searching for missing camper near Prescott

© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Yavapai County Search and Rescue coordinate on the fifth day of the search for 63-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh of Tucson. Stambaugh was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 30 within the Granite Basin Recreation Area.

Yavapai County Search and Rescue wrapped up the fifth day of a search for a missing camper near Prescott.

Officials say 63-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh of Tucson was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 30 within the Granite Basin Recreation Area. He was reported missing the next day.

Search and Rescue found his vehicle at a nearby Metate Trailhead.

Officials say they’ve used everything from drones and helicopters to K9s and four-by-fours to search the nearby trails and rugged wilderness areas around the trailhead, but have found no sign of the missing man.

Stambaugh is a white male, 5-foot-9 and around 180 pounds with grey hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information should contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or Silent Witness at 1-800-923-3232.

