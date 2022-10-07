Flagstaff City Council to give update on Museum Fire flood mitigation efforts

The Flagstaff City Council on Tuesday is set to give an update on mitigation efforts in the Museum Fire flood area on the city’s east side.

The area avoided most major flooding this year following a devastating series of storms in the summer of 2021 that inundated several homes in the Sunnyside and Grandview neighborhoods.

The 2019 Museum Fire burned almost 2,000 acres in the Dry Lake Hills north of Flagstaff including a large portion of the Spruce Wash Watershed.

The city and U.S. Forest Service have since performed extensive flood mitigation work they say has helped alleviate the flood risk for the burn scar.

Other subsequent wildfires including this year’ Pipeline Fire, however, have created heightened flooding danger in several other neighborhoods in and near Flagstaff.

Tuesday’s meeting will be streamed on the city’s website.