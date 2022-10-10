Body of California man recovered from Lake Havasu

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say the body of a California man has been recovered from Lake Havasu.

Officials say deputies received a report Saturday that a man jumped from a boat to go swimming and never resurfaced.

Divers and patrol boats searched the North Basin area of the lake using side scan sonar technology and sheriff’s officials say the body was found Sunday in about 32 feet of water.

They say the victim was positively identified as 47-year-old Michael Dean Phan of Garden Grove, California.

Sheriff’s officials say the body was taken to the county medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.