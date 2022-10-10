Judge won't block Jan. 6 panel subpoena to Arizona GOP chair

A federal judge in Phoenix is refusing to put on hold her order requiring the phone records of Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward to be handed over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, pending an appeal.

U.S. District Judge Diane Humetewa wrote in a Friday ruling that state GOP Chair Kelli Ward failed to show she would suffer irreparable harm if congressional investigators got the records.

She again rejected Ward’s claims that her First Amendment rights would be chilled if investigators learn whom she spoke with while trying to challenge former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat.