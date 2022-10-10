© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Wild horse rights advocates say 14 horses killed in Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 10, 2022 at 6:39 AM MST
horses2.jpg
Stacy Sanchez/Heber Wild Horses Freedom Preservation Alliance
/

Wild horse rights advocates are calling on authorities to prosecute whoever is responsible for the reported killing of more than a dozen wild horses in northeastern Arizona.

U.S. Forest Service officials announced Friday that they are investigating the horse deaths, but didn’t release any details.

A Phoenix TV station reports witnesses told them that 14 horses were found in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest with fatal gunshot wounds to the abdomen, face and between the eyes.

The Forest Service says the dead horses were found near Forest Road 25 on the Alpine and Springerville Ranger districts.

A $25,000 reward has been offered for the arrest and conviction of perpetrators involved in a wild horse killing near Alpine.

