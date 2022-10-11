Three killed in wrong-way crash on I-17

Three Phoenix college freshmen have died after being struck by a wrong-way driver on a highway.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they received reports around 4 a.m. Monday about a driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road.

The wrong-way car crashed into three vehicles, including one carrying three Grand Canyon University students.

Two of them died at the scene. The third died at the hospital.

The school identified them as Abriauna Hoffman and Magdalyn – Maggie – Ogden, both 18 and both from Clarkston, Washington, and Hunter Balberdi, 19, of Hawaii.

The suspected wrong-way driver survived.