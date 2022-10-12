$4B in federal funding going to conservation in the Colorado River Basin

The U.S. Interior Department has created a new funding program designed to improve the sustainability of the Colorado River.

It aims to keep the drought-stricken river from falling to critically low levels that would threaten water delivery and power generation.

The Lower Colorado River Basin System Conservation and Efficiency Program includes drought mitigation funding opportunities for water conservations projects led by tribes, farmers and communities in the West.

It’s funded by this year’s Inflation Reduction Act and is part of $4 billion included in the bill for water conservation efforts.

Officials say the new program is meant as a near-term plan for the river and they’re also working on $500 million worth of longer-term mitigation in the Upper Basin states of Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico.

Proposals can be submitted until Nov. 21.