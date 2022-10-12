© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

Early voting for 2022 general election starts today

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 12, 2022 at 6:16 AM MST
Arizona kicks off early voting today ahead of the November 8 general election.

Voters will choose a new governor and other statewide officers, including a new U.S. Senator.

Starting today, all Northern Arizona counties will mail early ballots to all voters on the active early voting list, as well as those who submitted a request for an absentee ballot.

Registered voters can cast their ballot in person at one of the county voting centers until Nov. 4.

Early ballots need to be returned to the County Recorded by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.

Visit your county’s election website for polling places and early-ballot drop box locations.

