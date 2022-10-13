© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 13, 2022 at 5:15 AM MST
Lake.jpeg
LM Otero
/
AP Photo
Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Aug. 5, 2022.

Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, is blasting a Phoenix PBS affiliate for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs.

Lake said Wednesday the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to broadcast Wednesday after learning of the station’s plans to interview Hobbs next week.

The refusal to debate has been a major liability for Hobbs, producing weeks of negative headlines and alarming some of her supporters.

The drama Wednesday ensures she will continue to face scrutiny over the debate decision despite her efforts to turn the page.

