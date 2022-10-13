Search Query
Kari Lake
New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor
Associated Press
Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, is blasting a Phoenix PBS affiliate for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs.