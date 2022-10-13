© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Omicron booster now open to Arizona children

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 13, 2022 at 5:27 AM MST
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File
Arizona children ages 5 and older can now receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters targeting Omicron subvariants.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says the booster includes protection against the highly transmissible and immune-evading variants that dominate today and boosts immune protection that wanes with time.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the Pfizer bivalent vaccine for ages 5-11 years and the Moderna bivalent vaccine for ages 6-17 years earlier this week.

Vaccine providers can be found at azhealth.gov/FindVaccine.

