Omicron booster now open to Arizona children

Arizona children ages 5 and older can now receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters targeting Omicron subvariants.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says the booster includes protection against the highly transmissible and immune-evading variants that dominate today and boosts immune protection that wanes with time.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the Pfizer bivalent vaccine for ages 5-11 years and the Moderna bivalent vaccine for ages 6-17 years earlier this week.

Vaccine providers can be found at azhealth.gov/FindVaccine.