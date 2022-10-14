© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona woman gets 30 days in jail for collecting 4 ballots

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 14, 2022 at 5:26 AM MST
Fuentes
Arizona Attorney General's Office via AP
/
This undated photo released by the Arizona Attorney General's Office shows Guillermina Fuentes. A Yuma County woman who was indicted in 2020 for illegally collecting ballots apparently ran a sophisticated operation that relied in part on her status as a well-known Democratic operative in the border city of San Luis to persuade voters to let her collect their ballots and in some cases fill them out, records obtained by The Associated Press show. Guillermina Fuentes has pleaded not guilty but a change of plea hearing is set for Thursday, June 2, 2022.

A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting four early voting ballots in the 2020 primary election has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years of probation.

A Yuma County judge on Thursday rejected 66-year-old Guillermina Fuentes' plea for just probation and said he did not think she accepts responsibility for her criminal act.

Republicans who question former President Donald Trump’s loss in Arizona seized the case as evidence of widespread voter fraud, but it is the only “ballot harvesting” case ever prosecuted in the state, and it happened in the primary.

Associated Press
