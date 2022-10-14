Arizona woman gets 30 days in jail for collecting 4 ballots

A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting four early voting ballots in the 2020 primary election has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years of probation.

A Yuma County judge on Thursday rejected 66-year-old Guillermina Fuentes' plea for just probation and said he did not think she accepts responsibility for her criminal act.

Republicans who question former President Donald Trump’s loss in Arizona seized the case as evidence of widespread voter fraud, but it is the only “ballot harvesting” case ever prosecuted in the state, and it happened in the primary.