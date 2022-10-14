© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Ballot measure could ease Flagstaff housing crisis

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 14, 2022 at 6:18 AM MST
Downtown Flagstaff

The City of Flagstaff is hoping a $20 million bond measure will help create rental and homeownership opportunities as the availability of affordable housing in the city continues to decline.

The Arizona Republic reports Proposition 442 would invest the funds into redeveloping city-owned housing and other existing buildings into affordable rental units.

It would also incentivize the private sector to include affordable rental housing in new developments.

Flagstaff would also expand the homebuyer assistance program, which provides financial aid to new homebuyers, especially for down payments and closing costs.

KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsflagstaff housingaffordable housing2022 ElectionArizona elections
KNAU STAFF
