Ute Indian Tribe criticizes Biden monument on ancestral land

A Utah-based Native American tribe that frequently has sparred with President Joe Biden criticized the White House again for not adequately consulting its leaders ahead of this week’s creation of a national monument on ancestral lands in Colorado.

The Ute Indian Tribe is one of three Ute tribes in the U.S. West that share ancestral ties but operate independently.

Representatives from the other two in Colorado — the Southern Ute and Ute Mountain Ute — were on board with the plan and attended Wednesday’s ceremony with Biden but didn’t speak on stage.