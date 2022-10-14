© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Ute Indian Tribe criticizes Biden monument on ancestral land

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 14, 2022 at 5:24 AM MST
President Joe Biden signs a proclamation to designate the first national monument of his administration at Camp Hale, a World War II-era training site, the Camp Hale - Continental Divide National Monument, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Camp Hale, Colo. The monument is to honor the 10th Mountain Division soldiers who trained there to fight in Italy in World War II.

A Utah-based Native American tribe that frequently has sparred with President Joe Biden criticized the White House again for not adequately consulting its leaders ahead of this week’s creation of a national monument on ancestral lands in Colorado.

The Ute Indian Tribe is one of three Ute tribes in the U.S. West that share ancestral ties but operate independently.

Representatives from the other two in Colorado — the Southern Ute and Ute Mountain Ute — were on board with the plan and attended Wednesday’s ceremony with Biden but didn’t speak on stage.

