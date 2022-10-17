© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Prescribed burns planned on Mingus Mountain in Verde Ranger District

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 17, 2022 at 5:38 AM MST
Fire managers on the Verde Ranger District plan to burn more than 1,200 acres on Mingus Mountain near Mingus Springs Ranch and Kendall Peak starting Tuesday.

Officials say the ignitions should be completed in one day.

Fire personnel will continue to monitor, patrol and mop-up the area through the week. Smoke will be visible throughout nearby areas for several days.

Information on air quality and active prescribed burns can be found on the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s webpage, www.azdeq.gov.

