KNAU and Arizona News

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office continues to search for answers in 2003 cold-case double murder

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 17, 2022 at 1:50 PM MST
Brandon Rumbaugh Lisa Gurrieri
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
/
Brandon Rumbaugh and Lisa Gurrieri were murdered in 2003 off of Bumblebee Road near Interstate 17 north of Phoenix. The case has never been solved. These photographs are likely the last known photos of the couple and were found on broken disposable camera at the scene.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office continues to seek information on a nearly 20-year-old cold case double murder.

In 2003 Brandon Rumbaugh and Lisa Gurrieri left Scottsdale in a borrowed pickup truck for an overnight camping trip and were set to return the next day. When they didn't return friends and family began a search.

Their bodies were eventually found in the bed of the truck after having been shot to death off Bumblebee Road near Interstate 17.

A borrowed video camera was missing and a broken disposable camera was found at the scene containing what are thought to be the last photos of the victims alive.

Investigators are still trying to determine the location of another photo of a light fixture indoors.

Officials ask anyone with information to call Yavapai Silent Witness at (800) 932-3232 or at yavapaisw.com.

Authorities are offering a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

