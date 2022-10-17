Yavapai County Sheriff's Office continues to search for answers in 2003 cold-case double murder

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office continues to seek information on a nearly 20-year-old cold case double murder.

In 2003 Brandon Rumbaugh and Lisa Gurrieri left Scottsdale in a borrowed pickup truck for an overnight camping trip and were set to return the next day. When they didn't return friends and family began a search.

Their bodies were eventually found in the bed of the truck after having been shot to death off Bumblebee Road near Interstate 17.

A borrowed video camera was missing and a broken disposable camera was found at the scene containing what are thought to be the last photos of the victims alive.

Investigators are still trying to determine the location of another photo of a light fixture indoors.

Officials ask anyone with information to call Yavapai Silent Witness at (800) 932-3232 or at yavapaisw.com.

Authorities are offering a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.