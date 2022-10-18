Ballot initiative could help northern Arizona's rural fire districts

Fire officials say a ballot proposition could help improve response times in fire districts across Arizona.

Proposition 310 would raise the state sales tax from 5.6% to 5.7% for the next 20 years – about one-tenth of a penny. The revenue would be distributed to the 144 fire districts in the state.

The Arizona Fire District Association says those fire districts serve about 1.5 million people in the state, including many in Northern Arizona’s rural fire districts.

There are no restrictions on how the money can be used, but supporters say the funds will mostly be used for firefighting equipment, improve staffing and boost response times.

However, opponents of the proposition told Cronkite News those “pennies add up” with one critic estimating taxpayers would be hit with an additional $150 million each year.

Voters will decide on the issue during the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.