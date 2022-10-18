© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Mohave County Sheriff's Office searching for 'at risk male'

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 18, 2022 at 2:38 PM MST
Johnson

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 22-year-old in the community of White Hills near the Nevada border.

They describe Braxton Johnson as an “at risk male.”

He was last seen at about noon Sunday and was on foot, walking in black socks and wearing a green and cream-colored hooded sweatshirt along with a short-sleeve blue shirt and silk pajama pants.

Johnson is African American with black afro-style hair.

He’s 6-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Officials say if people see Johnson they shouldn’t approach him and should call the sheriff’s office at (928) 753-0753.

KNAU STAFF
