Mohave County Sheriff's Office searching for 'at risk male'

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 22-year-old in the community of White Hills near the Nevada border.

They describe Braxton Johnson as an “at risk male.”

He was last seen at about noon Sunday and was on foot, walking in black socks and wearing a green and cream-colored hooded sweatshirt along with a short-sleeve blue shirt and silk pajama pants.

Johnson is African American with black afro-style hair.

He’s 6-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Officials say if people see Johnson they shouldn’t approach him and should call the sheriff’s office at (928) 753-0753.