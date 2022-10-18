© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Woman's body recovered from Lake Mohave

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 18, 2022 at 5:10 AM MST
Lake Mohave
Visit Arizona
Lake Mohave in Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Authorities in Nevada say the body of a woman reported missing last week has been recovered from Lake Mohave in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The name of the 39-year-old woman wasn’t immediately released Monday.

Authorities say the woman reportedly was not wearing a personal flotation device, and the death is being investigated as a drowning.

National Park Service rangers say a witness called 911 on Saturday to report that a woman went missing.

Rangers began search and rescue efforts until midnight Saturday and resumed Sunday with assistance from Mohave County dive personnel.

Authorities say the victim’s body was recovered Sunday afternoon.

