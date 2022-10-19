Gila River Indian Community conserving more water

The Gila River Indian Community in Arizona announced plans to conserve a significant amount of its water supplies. That will be used to prop up water levels in Lake Mead.

That’s a reversal from tribe’s plan in August to keep more water. Now, they’re taking advantage of new money from the federal government. Gila River is seeking payouts from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which are part of a program to incentivize water cutbacks. Stephen Roe Lewis is the community’s governor.

“We want to be good actors. You know, we want to make sure that the precious water supplies that we have… that it's going to go to a sustainable solution.”

This is just one conservation plan in a patchwork of other water-saving agreements across the Colorado River basin. The federal government is putting pressure on water users to cut back as climate change keeps driving a two-decade megadrought.

Alex Hager produced this piece as part of KUNC's Colorado River Reporting Project.