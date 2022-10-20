© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona refuses U.S. demand to remove containers along border

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 20, 2022 at 6:35 AM MST
Border containers
Gregory Bull
/
AP Photo
Border Patrol agents patrol along a line of shipping containers stacked near the border on Aug. 23, 2022, near Yuma, Ariz. The Cocopah Indian Tribe is welcoming the federal government's call for the state of Arizona to remove a series of double-stacked shipping containers placed along the U.S.-Mexico border near the desert city of Yuma, saying they are unauthorized and violate U.S. law.

Arizona is refusing the federal government’s demand to take down double-stacked shipping containers it placed to fill gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it won’t do so until the U.S. moves to construct a permanent barrier.

The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs dug in its heels in an Oct. 18 letter to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered the installation of more than 100 double-stacked containers placed over the summer near the Morelos Dam in the Yuma, Arizona area.

It's the latest immigration policy flap between Republican border states and the Biden administration.

