KNAU and Arizona News

NTSB: Small plane ran into bad weather before Seligman crash

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 21, 2022 at 6:40 AM MST
Federal authorities say a small plane ran into heavy rain and gusty winds before it crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona last month.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday issued its preliminary report on the Sept. 13 crash of a single-engine Piper PA-46-310P that killed a Texas couple.

Investigators say the plane was headed to Henderson, Nevada when it went off the radar in a remote area of Seligman, which is between Kingman and Flagstaff.

The NTSB report says the weather in the area during the timeframe of the accident was reported as moderate to heavy precipitation.

They say the plane made a 270-degree left turn, followed by a steep descending right turn before the flight track data ended.

