KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona sheriff steps up security around ballot drop boxes

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 25, 2022 at 6:37 AM MST
800.jpeg
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP Photo
The warehouse at the Maricopa County Elections Department stores all the equipment and signage for all the voting precincts in Phoenix, Sept. 8, 2022. The sheriff in metropolitan Phoenix says he's stepped up security around ballot drop boxes after a series of incidents involving people keeping watch on the boxes and taking video of voters after they were apparently inspired by lies about the 2020 election.

The sheriff in metropolitan Phoenix says he’s stepped up security around ballot drop boxes after a series of incidents involving people keeping watch on the boxes and taking video of voters after they were apparently inspired by lies about the 2020 election.

On Friday, deputies responded when two masked people carrying guns and wearing bulletproof vests showed up at a drop box in Mesa.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says has received six cases of potential voter intimidation to the state attorney general and the U.S. Department of Justice, as well as a threatening email sent to the state elections director.

Associated Press
