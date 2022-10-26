© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Mohave County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Kingman woman

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 26, 2022 at 2:46 PM MST
Vicki Ann Salvatore
Mohave County Sheriff's Office
/
Vicki Ann Salvatore, 64 of Kingman, was reported missing after a welfare check was initiated by her landlord. He advised he last made contact with Salvatore on Oct. 17, 2022.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information about a missing 64-year-old woman in Kingman.

Vicki Ann Salvatore was reported missing after a welfare check by her landlord who said the residence was quote “unsecure.” She was last seen October 17th.

Salvatore is described as a white female about 5-feet-7-inches tall and 170 pounds with greying hair and brown eyes.

Officials ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the detective division of the sheriff’s office at (928) 753-0753, ext. 4288, or call toll free at (800) 522-4312 and reference DR# 22-040625.

