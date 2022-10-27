Judge considers stopping Phoenix ballot drop box watchers

A federal judge in Arizona says he hopes to decide by Friday whether to order members of a group to stop monitoring outdoor ballot drop boxes in the Phoenix area.

The effort by the group Clean Elections USA has sparked allegations of voter intimidation.

The groups Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino asked U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi on Wednesday to prevent members of Clean Elections USA from gathering within sight of drop boxes in Maricopa County, the state's most populous.

The groups also want the judge to stop Clean Elections USA members from following voters and taking photos and videos of them and their cars.

The attorney for Clean Elections USA said such a broad restraining order would be unconstitutional.