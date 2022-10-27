© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Navajo Nation planning to investigate missing tribal members

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 27, 2022 at 5:35 AM MST
Navajo Nation officials say they have issued an executive order to investigate and locate missing tribal members in a manner that is empathetic to victims and their families.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez met Monday with Navajo Nation police, the FBI and prosecutors in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah for the plan’s signing ceremony.

The crisis of missing and slain Native Americans has been getting more attention from elected officials and policymakers across the U.S.

In July, the FBI in Albuquerque released a list of more than 170 Native Americans it had verified as missing throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation, which stretches into Arizona and Utah and covers nearly 27,500 square miles.

