Proposition 308 would let Dreamers pay in-state tuition

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 27, 2022 at 6:15 AM MST
Voters will soon decide whether undocumented Arizona residents can receive in-state tuition at state universities.

Proposition 308 would make undocumented students eligible for in-state tuition if they have lived in the state for at least two years and got their high school diploma in Arizona.

An OH Predictive Insights poll from early September found that 53 percent of likely Arizona voters said they support Proposition 308, while 33 percent were opposed.

Cronkite News reports that Arizona is one of only three states that denies full in-state tuition to undocumented residents. Out-of-state tuition rates are typically two to three times more than what in-state students pay.

Opponents say Proposition 308 will be a “magnet” for illegal immigration if passed.

