Dozens of Navajo Nation communities report high COVID-19 transmission

Thirty-four communities on the Navajo Nation have been identified as having high COVID-19 transmission. They include Ganado, Chinle and Crownpoint, N.M.

Tribal officials urge residents to continue wearing masks, distancing from others and getting vaccines and boosters.

The tribe says in the last week, they’ve recorded 280 new known cases of the virus along with five COVID deaths.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Navajo and Apache counties are currently in a medium level of community transmission.

The rest of Arizona remains in low transmission along with three-quarters of total U.S. counties. But health officials nationwide fear a winter surge of the virus could be around the corner.