© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

No injuries in electrical fire at Grand Canyon's El Tovar Hotel

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 28, 2022 at 6:01 AM MST
El Tovar Hotel
National Park Service
/
nps.gov
The El Tovar Hotel at Grand Canyon National Park.

Firefighters responded to an electrical fire at the El Tovar Hotel within Grand Canyon National Park Thursday.

Park officials say a circuit breaker malfunctioned in the basement of the hotel around 3:30 p.m. The malfunction caused smoke, but no open flames were found by first responders.

The El Tovar Hotel, Kachina Lodge and Colter Hall were evacuated out of what park officials described as an “abundance of caution.”

No one was injured.

Inspections were set to be conducted Thursday night to determine whether the hotel could reopen.

The El Tovar Hotel building contains guest rooms, dining services and gift shops.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parkstate and local newsKNAU and Arizona newsfiresGrand Canyon South Rim
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF