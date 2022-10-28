No injuries in electrical fire at Grand Canyon's El Tovar Hotel

Firefighters responded to an electrical fire at the El Tovar Hotel within Grand Canyon National Park Thursday.

Park officials say a circuit breaker malfunctioned in the basement of the hotel around 3:30 p.m. The malfunction caused smoke, but no open flames were found by first responders.

The El Tovar Hotel, Kachina Lodge and Colter Hall were evacuated out of what park officials described as an “abundance of caution.”

No one was injured.

Inspections were set to be conducted Thursday night to determine whether the hotel could reopen.

The El Tovar Hotel building contains guest rooms, dining services and gift shops.